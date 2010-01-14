UPDATE: Lloyd Banks Returns Home

UPDATE – Following an immigration hearing early on the morning of January 13th, Lloyd Banks was allowed to return to the United States according to an MTV News report.

From MTV News

G-Unit member Lloyd Banks and three associates, who were jailed after allegedly assaulting and robbing a concert promoter in Canada, were released on bail Tuesday (January 12), but Banks and associate Nicklas Sloane were remanded by Canadian immigration. According to Olaf Heinzel, a spokesperson for the Kitchener (Ontario) Police, the two were held for unspecified immigration issues; a Canadian immigration spokesperson told MTV News that details about Banks’ (real name: Christopher Lloyd) and Sloan’s detention were not available at press time. A review is scheduled for later this week, after which the two could be released and allowed to return to the U.S.

UPDATE:

According to an interview with MTV, Lloyd Banks’ laywer, Patrick Ducharme, says that Lloyd will be home today.

“There has been an agreement between the prosecution and defense for his release and the release for each of the individuals,” Ducharme told MTV News on Monday (January 11). “I expect for him to be released tomorrow morning. It’s just a question of posting some bail, which I’m going to do. I’m going up there tonight with the money, and they’ll be released sometime tomorrow morning.”

Banks’ bail has been set at $50,000 while the others involved in the incident have had their bail set at $25,000. He will have to go on trial in the near future. Ducharme plans to enter a not-guilty plea on Banks’ behalf in three to four weeks.

Read MTV’s full story here.

—-

From AllHipHop.com

Rapper Lloyd Banks and three associates were arrested in Ontario, Canada this weekend for assaulting a promoter, AllHipHop.com has confirmed.

WTF?: Jesus Christ Bail Bonds Commercial

Banks, born Christopher Charles Lloyd and the three other men were arrested for allegedly assaulting promoter Chris Hines of Chris Hines/Ultimate Entertainment.

The G-Unit rapper was allegedly booked at Club N.V. in Ontario, Canada to perform select cuts from his catalog.

UPDATE: Plies’ Brother Responds To Plies’ Arrest Rumors

Banks was allegedly late to the venue and only performed one song and walked off the stage, further inciting an already agitated crowd.

According to reports, Banks and the three other men assaulted Hines in a hotel room near Kitchener, when Hines reportedly refused to pay Banks for the performance.

Hines was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and released for multiple contusions and head trauma.

As of this morning (January 10) Banks, Shaun McGee, Tyrell Cooper and Nicholas Sloan are in custody in Kitchener’s District 1 police station.

Sources told AllHipHop.com that the four men will be charged with assault, robbery and forced confinement.

Watch Chris Hines Describe The Incident With Banks