During a promo for this past Saturday’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” basketball legend Charles Barkley dressed up as the show’s musical guest, Alicia Keys for a rather hilarious bit.

The 6-foot-5 Barkley looks hilarious in a pony-tail wig and hoop earrings playing the 5-foot-6 Alicia Keys.

