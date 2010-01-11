Jayson Williams Pleads Guilty To Shooting Limo Driver

From NYDailyNews

Former NBA star Jayson Williams pleaded guilty Monday to fatally shooting his limo driver with a shotgun.

Jayson Willams Will Be Arraigned From Hospital Bed

Williams’ plea closes the book on a case that took eight years to resolve and brought only a measure of justice that the family of Costas (Gus) Christofi had been seeking.

The former New Jersey Nets star faces 18 months in jail in return for pleading guilty to aggravated assault in connection with the 2002 shooting. Williams, 41, was facing retrial for a more serious charge – reckless manslaughter – for accidentally killing the 55-year-old driver at his mansion.

