The illest MC on late night television, not to mention one of the illest MC’s period, Black Thought of the Roots recently sat with StrictlyFitteds.com about his band’s new album, How I Got Over, his upcoming Money Making Jam Boyz mixtape, as well as his upcoming album with DangerMouse, Dangerous Thoughts.

VIDEO: Clipse + The Roots on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

NEW MUSIC: The Roots, “How I Got Over”