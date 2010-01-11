Gilbert Arenas Took A Dump In Teammate’s Shoe

Pulling out guns and taking a crap in somebody’s Nikes? That’s what’s poppin in the NBA.

From The Washington Post

Former Wizards coach Eddie Jordan and his staff privately intimated they felt undermined by Grunfeld when it came to matters of discipline with Arenas. Arenas, a notorious practical joker, often crossed the line of acceptable decorum. The example often cited was how Arenas once defecated in teammate Andray Blatche’s shoe during Blatche’s rookie season. His behavior often went unchecked and unpunished, said a former team employee on condition of anonymity.

Check Out These Joints Too

Gilbert Arenas Says He Used “Bad Judgment” With Firearms

Wizards Gilbert Arenas Suspended By NBA “Indefinitely”