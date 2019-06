Sean C & LV (aka Grind Music) the production minds behind hits for Jay-Z (“Roc Boys”) Diddy (“I Am,” “Get Off Me”) Ghostface, (“Barrell Brothers”) and many others talk about their love of sampling and why music is going to be free soon.

In this clip they discuss early days working at Loud Records and making beats for Jay-Z and Diddy.

Jay-Z, “Roc Boys”

