Remember these trio of ladies? MC J.B., Baby-D and Sassy C, aka J.J. Fad came onto the scene in 1988 under the guidance of Dr. Dre and had a hit single by the name of “Supersonic.”

22 years later, the three ladies have reunited and are planning to head out on tour with other 80’s hip-hop legends The Fat Boys and Kid & Play.

Here’s what they look like now!