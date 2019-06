On January 1, 2010 R&B singer Eric Roberson performed at the Triple Door in Seattle Washington. Below is a recording of a freestyle he performed using words provided by the audience like “Stripper Polls,” “Hennessy,” “Ladi Dadi” and “Swine Flu.” It’s really funny.

