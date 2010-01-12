Usher Robbed In Atlanta Before Christmas

Ten days before Christmas, while shopping in Atlanta, Usher was paid a visit by the Grinch. Over a million dollars worth of jewelry, furs, and two laptop computers were taken from the Ushermobile. Apparently the computers contained some of Usher’s vocal tracks for songs that hadn’t been completed. That may explain why so many new Usher tracks have been leaking in the last few weeks.

Hopefully next time Usher won’t be so stupid as to leave over a million dollars of merchandise unattended in a vehicle near a busy shopping center right before Christmas.