TRAILER: “Treme” (New Orleans Show From The Creators Of “The Wire”)

I can’t wait for this show. I love “The Wire” and I think New Orleans is a great place to do a show. I can’t seem to find out much about it from the trailer besides the fact that it deals with music. Treme is the name of the place musicians live in New Orleans. The show will star Wendell Pierece (Bunk from “The Wire”) and Khandi Alexander who was on “CSI,” “Newsradio” and HBO’s “The Corner.” Besides music the show will cover political corruption, the public housing controversy and the criminal-justice system.

Check Out These Joints Too

The REAL Avon Barksdale Story Coming To DVD

VIDEO: 100 Greatest Quotes From “The Wire”