Beyoncé To Tackle Her Bucket List In 2010

After several years of non-stop recording and touring, Beyonce is ready to take some time off.“It’s definitely time to take a break, to recharge my batteries,” Beyoncé recently told USA Today. “I’d like to take about six months and not go into the studio. I need to just live life, to be inspired by things again.”

Beyoncé claims that the last year, which began with her performing at the inauguration of President Obama, was one of her busiest to date. By the spring, she embarked on the 110-city “I Am…” world tour. On this tour, Beyoncé says she was determined “not to just perform and stay in the hotel. I visited the pyramids in Egypt. I saw the Great Wall of China and went out in the middle of the ocean in Australia to see the whales. I actually got sprayed in the face. I made some great memories this year and really learned to enjoy life.”

After she finished the tour, Beyoncé says she wrote out a list of things she wanted to do in life that had nothing to do with music. She plans to spend the bulk of 2010 working on her bucket list before she heads back into the studio or go back on tour.

“I want to go to restaurants, maybe take a class, see some movies and Broadway shows,” Beyoncé says. She also plans to spend more time with her nephew, Juelz.