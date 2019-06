There’s nothing greater to watch than athletes trying to perform songs. San Diego Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson’s perfectly executed “Electric Glide” video ranks up there with the Chicago Bears’ “Super Bowl Shuffle” and Carl Lewis’ “Break It Up,” however, the only difference is that LT is in on the joke!

