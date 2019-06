The countdown to incarceration for Lil’ Wayne is nearing the end, and before he heads off to the clink, he’s putting in as much work as he can.Starting off with a sample from the 2pac documentary Thug Angel, Weezy lets loose for a couple of minutes and addresses his pending incarceration.

Lil’ Wayne Plays Jesus In Upcoming T-Pain Cartoon? Not Exactly

CD REVIEW: “We Are Young Money”

Take a listen!

Props to MissInfo.TV and KarenCivil