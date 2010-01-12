Kandi Burruss Lines Up Rick Ross, Gucci For New LP

From AllHipHop.com

Former Xscape group member Kandi Burruss has tapped a number of rappers and Hip-Hop producers for her new untitled album, which is slated to hit stores this Spring.

Burruss announced a deal between her label, Kandi Koated Entertainment and Asylum Records, who will market, promote and distribute the untitled album.

The singer/Real Housewives of Atlanta reality show star has also lined up rappers like Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Rasheeda to round out the album, which features production by Jazze Pha, Drumma Boy, Nitti, KP, Malay and Blac Elvis.

“I am so excited to be working with Asylum on my new release,” Burruss told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “They loved the music I delivered. Having my own label, Kandi Koated Entertainment, has afforded me the ability to really be true to my craft, sharing my total self with my fans. That’s what music should be about.”

In addition to striking platinum with former group Xscape, Kandi Burruss has written songs for a number of top artists, including TLC’s hit single “Scrubs” Destiny’s Child’s hit “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

Burruss recently released The Fly Above EP, which went to #1 on iTunes R&B chart.