Danger: “Ray-J Is Not Gay”

TT Torrez had Danger on her radio show today and she retracted her story saying that Ray-J was gay.

Danger admits that she was just mad at Ray-J and overreacted. She even calls him a ladies man.

Listen to the interview below!

Is anyone else surprised that she backpedaled so quickly? I wonder who put the most pressure on her to come clean, Ray-J’s camp or Young Buck’s.

Danger goes on to admit that she still loves Ray-J and even admits that she voluntarily went into psychiatric care recently.