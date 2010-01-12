Danger: “Ray-J Is Not Gay”

TT Torrez had Danger on her radio show today and she retracted her story saying that Ray-J was gay.
Danger admits that she was just mad at Ray-J and overreacted. She even calls him a ladies man.
Listen to the interview below!
Ray-J was just on TT Torrez’s show yesterday talking about the rumor!
AUDIO: Ray J Responds To Danger’s Gay Rumor
Danger Says Ray J Is Gay With Young Buck (Brandy Responds)
Is anyone else surprised that she backpedaled so quickly? I wonder who put the most pressure on her to come clean, Ray-J’s camp or Young Buck’s.
Danger goes on to admit that she still loves Ray-J and even admits that she voluntarily went into psychiatric care recently.
