Clipse Manager Sentenced To 32 Years For Cocaine Dealing

The Clipse manager, Anthony “Geezy” Gonzales was sentenced to 32 years in jail for distributing more than 100 pounds of cocaine yesterday. Cocaine is not cool people. It will get you sent to jail, it poisons your community and could get you killed. Don’t believe these rappers and their pro-coke propaganda.

