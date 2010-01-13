UPDATE: Wyclef Speaks To CNN About Earthquake

Wyclef implores Haitians in America to “step up.”

“As we sit here there are people in the dark…we are in a state of emergency…” – Wyclef

Haiti native Wyclef Jean is asking for assistance for victims of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck near Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.

The singer told ET, “Haiti today faced a natural disaster of unprecedented proportion, an earthquake unlike anything the country has ever experienced.

“The magnitude 7.0 earthquake — and several very strong aftershocks — struck only 10 miles from Port-au-Prince.

“I cannot stress enough what a human disaster this is, and idle hands will only make this tragedy worse. The over 2 million people in Port-au-Prince tonight face catastrophe alone. We must act now.

“President Obama has already said that the U.S. stands ‘ready to assist’ the Haitian people. The U.S. Military is the only group trained and prepared to offer that assistance immediately. They must do so as soon as possible. The international community must also rise to the occasion and help the Haitian people in every way possible.”

Those who want to help can donate $5 to the Yele Haiti Earthquake Fund by texting “Yele” to 501501 (the amount will be charged to the person’s cell phone bill) or can visit www.Yele.org and click “Donate.”

Donations can also be made to these organizations:

– Save the Children. Donate at savethechildren.org or make checks out to “Save the Children” and mail to: Save the Children Income Processing Department, 54 Wilton Road, Westport, Conn. 06880

– UNICEF. Go online to unicefusa.org/haitiquake or call (800) 4UNICEF.

– Red Cross. Go online to redcross.org and click Donate, or call (800) REDCROSS.

– Direct Relief International. Donate online at directrelief.org.

– Mercy Corp. Go online to mercycorps.org or mail checks to Haiti Earthquake Fund, Dept. NR, PO Box 2669, Portland, Ore. 97208 or call (888) 256-1900

The State Department has also set up a phone number for Americans looking for information about relatives in Haiti: (888) 407-4747