Director Of Jay-Z Video Denies Illuminati & Freemasonry Rumors

Award winning UK-based director Sam Brown is the man behind the controversial video for Jay-Z’s “On To The Next One.”The clip’s abstract imagery has fueled rumors of Jay-Z’s involvement in Freemasonry and his alleged association with the Illuminati. Vibe Magazine spoke with Brown about the imagery in the video and he claims that it’s much ado about nothing.

Is Jay-Z Down With The Devil?

“There is imagery in this video that is drawn from all over the place,” Brown said. “None of it is owned by any one culture or belief system. You can connect anything if you try hard enough, and make it mean anything you want it to.”.

One Percenters Break Down The Jay-Z KKK Illuminati Theory

Brown goes on to state that Jay did not come up with the imagery himself.

“All the imagery was thought up by me and was a response to the track itself. For those interested, the idea is actually about a funeral for old imagery and ideas, hence all the gothic and oppressive stuff,” Brown added. “I was also trying to contradict the excess of hip-hop videos by making something brutally simple and claustrophobic.”

SOURCE

So there you have it… Do you believe him?