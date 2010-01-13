VIDEO: ?uestlove Uncovers The RZA’s “Parks & Recreation” Screen Test

In response to a tweet he made awhile back, ?uestlove proves that the cast of NBC’s sitcom, “Parks & Recreation” is the Wu-Tang Clan of comedy, an “ensemble of which all the cast shines.”

In this video posted on FunnyOrDie.com, ?uestlove uncovers screen test footage of “Parks & Rec” cast member Rashida Jones doing a screen test with The RZA who is auditioning for the part of Leslie Knope, who eventually would be played by Saturday Night Live alum, Amy Pohler.

