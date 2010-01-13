Arrest Warrants Issued For Katt Williams For Punching Man In Nose

From Contact Music

Comedian KATT WILLIAMS is a wanted man – two warrants have been issued for his arrest after he allegedly punched a man in the face. The funnyman is accused of assaulting Merion Powers in a Georgia hotel room on 12 November (09) after a chat about a debt turned ugly. According to the police report, Powers began recording audio footage of the incident on his mobile phone after sensing trouble.

The report states, “Mr. Williams was on audio recording stating that he did physically strike Mr. Power’s once in the nose.”

