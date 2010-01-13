Entertainment Industry Reacts To Tragedy In Haiti

On Tuesday January 12, 2010, just mere days after Haiti celebrated its 206th year of independence, the small island made of up 95% Blacks was hit by a category seven earthquake. It is reported that over 100,000 people may be dead and many more are feared missing buried in rubble. Haitian entertainers like Wyclef Jean have galvanized efforts to assist their home nation and like many recent events, the industry as a whole has taken to social networking tools like Twitter to rally support and voice their opinions.

For more information on where and how you can help please click HERE.

Also On The Urban Daily: