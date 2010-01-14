Omarion On Chris Brown- “That’s My Brother But He Knows I Will Spank Him!”

These two have been going at it for years: “Icebox” vs “Gimme That”, “Touch” vs. “Run It.” So can we please get an official dance-off between Chris Brown and Omarion so we can crown the actual “king of dance”?

You are only the best if you beat the best so would the real king please stand up?

Check out their latest videos and you tell us, who’s better? My vote…Omarion

VIDEO: Omarion (Feat. Jay Rock) “Hoodie”

NEW VIDEO: Omarion F/ Gucci Mane “I Get It In”

Omarion-I Get It In

Chris Brown- Transform Ya

