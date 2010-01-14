Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s Sexy W Magazine Photo Spread

Rihanna graces the cover of the February 2010 issue of W Magazine and gives an indepth interview touching upon everything you’d come to expect her to nearly one year after she was beaten by her ex-boyfriend, singer Chris Brown.“I started to go crazy after about a month in the house,” Rihanna says about the weeks after she and Brown broke up, “so I went back to work, and the mic was my therapist. With the mic, there were no negative comments, no negative energy.”

She also recognizes that there were warning signs leading up to the February 8th domestic violence incident. “There were control issues, insecurity,” she says. “When people are insecure they become very controlling and they can get very aggressive and in turn abusive. It doesn’t have to be physical. Like they would say bad stuff to you to make you feel lesser than them just so they would have control in the relationship. It takes a big toll on your emotions and on your everyday life. It changes you.”

