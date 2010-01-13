Jay-Z: “I Don’t Believe In Christians or Muslims”

After giving a quick answer to Power 105.1’s Ed Lover in New York, Jay-Z gives a lengthy answer to Hot 97’s Angie Martinez in regards to the pervasive Illuminati/Freemason rumors.

“I really think it’s really silly, y’know. For the record, y’know, I of course believe in God, but I believe in one God, y’know. If people must know my religious beliefs, I believe in one God. I don’t believe in religion. I don’t believe in Christians or Muslims. I think all that separates people. I think it’s one God. I think it’s all the same God, and I don’t believe in Hell. But as far as God, of course I believe in God. Am I a part of some sect or cult? That sounds stupid to me. It’s like ignorant to even say, and umm… I guess that’ll be the last time I address that.”