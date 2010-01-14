NY Yankees Donate $500,000 To Haitian Earthquake Relief

From MyFoxNY.com

The New York Yankees are donating $500,000 in support of rescue and relief efforts in earthquake-ravaged Haiti.

“The catastrophic event has devastated an entire nation and will have far-reaching effects in the worldwide Haitian community,” the team said in a statement. “The Yankees hope their donation will inspire people throughout the United States to do everything they can to aid the people of Haiti in their time of need.”

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Haiti Tuesday, causing widespread destruction, death, and turmoil.

Aid groups such as the Red Cross, UNICEF, and many others are on the ground helping with humanitarian efforts.

