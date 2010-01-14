Teddy Pendergrass’ Music Lives On Through Sampling

The music of Teddy Pendergrass was reintroduced to a new generation of listeners through Hip-Hop & R&B music in the 90s.Artists like Jay-Z, Mobb Deep, D’angelo, Ghostface Killah, and more mined through Teddy P’s music to produce songs of their own that would become classics in their own right. See if you can spot the samples of Teddy Pendergrass’ music in these songs.

Jay-Z feat. Beanie Sigel & Scarface “This Can’t Be Life”

One of the first times Jay-Z rocked over a Kanye West beat was on this song from The Dynasty: Roc La Familia in 2000. The song uses a sample of Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes “I Miss You.”

Ahmad “Back In The Day”

Perhaps the most popular song that ever sampled Teddy Pendergrass, Ahmad’s early 90’s lamentation on childhood was built around a loop of “Love TKO.”

D’angelo “Devil’s Pie”

The DJ Premier produced banger from D’angelo’s Voodoo album was constructed using the first couple of seconds of Teddy Pendergrass’ “And If I Had.” Mobb Deep also sampled “And If I Had” on their song “Cradle To The Grave.”

Ghostface Killah feat. Raekwon & Cappadonna “Camay”

The RZA freaked a sample of Teddy’s voice in “Can’t We Try” for this track off of Ghostface’s debut album, Ironman

Jaheim feat. Tha Rayne “Fabulous”

Jaheim’s vocal style is obviously influenced by Teddy Pendergrass. His single “Fabulous” also samples Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes’ “Wake Up Everybody.”

The B.U.M.S. “Elevation (Free My Mind)”

The B.U.M.S. had a minor hit in 1995 with the “Close The Door” sampling “Elevation (Free My Mind).”

Shade 45’s DJ Wonder put together this excellent mix of classic Teddy Pendergrass songs and songs that sampled Teddy’s music. Hear these songs and more over at TeamYee.tv.

