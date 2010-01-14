Danger Says Ray-J Is Bi And She Was Forced To Say He Wasn’t Gay

First he’s gay then he’s not, now he’s bi and definitely got a boyfriend. Is Danger in mental Danger? Maybe Ray-J is really bi-sexual. If not, it’s his fault for ever dealing with this crazy girl. What’d he expect? Here’s an excerpt from Danger’s interview on NexxLegacy BlogTalkRadio show. First she insinuated VH-1 forced her to take back her Ray-J is gay comments, then she went on to claim he was bi-sexual.

INTERVIEWER: So what about the Ray J thing, as far as the whole gay rumor?

DANGER: He’s BI. Ray J is BI. I don’t know why it’s such a big deal. It’s not the 80s, it’s not the 90s, it’s 2010. A lot of people are bisexual, it’s not a big deal.

INTERVIEWER: So for the record, in your opinion, he’s bisexual?

DANGER: No, I know for A FACT he’s bisexual. I know his BOYFRIEND.