Erykah Badu’s “Return” Delayed Until March

The release date for Erykah Badu’s new album, New Amerykah Part II: Return Of The Ankh, has been delayed until March.
The long awaited sequel to Erykah Badu’s 2007 album, New Amerykah: 4th World War, was originally scheduled for a February 23rd release. The album will now see a release on March 16th.
Return Of The Ankh features production from long-time Badu collaborators ?uestlove, James Poyser, J Dilla, as well as Madlib, Sa-Ra, and Georgia Anne Muldrow.
