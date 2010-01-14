CLOSE
Erykah Badu’s “Return” Delayed Until March

The release date for Erykah Badu’s new album, New Amerykah Part II: Return Of The Ankh, has been delayed until March.

The long awaited sequel to Erykah Badu’s 2007 album, New Amerykah: 4th World War, was originally scheduled for a February 23rd release.  The album will now see a release on March 16th.

Return Of The Ankh features production from long-time Badu collaborators ?uestlove, James Poyser, J Dilla, as well as Madlib, Sa-Ra, and Georgia Anne Muldrow.

