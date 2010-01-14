WTF?: American Idol Contestant’s “Pants On The Ground”

Last night’s American Idol episode featured the last of the Atlanta auditions and producers of the show saved the best audition for last.62 year-old “General” Larry Platt sealed a place for himself in American Idol history with his original song, “Pants On The Ground.”

“Idol” judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Kara DioGuardi, and guest judge Mary J. Blige were in hysterics as Platt sang about today’s youth and their baggy pants and gold teeth.

Most Ghetto American Idol Auditions Ever!

Watch his performance below!