FOUL!!! Michael Jordan Is Trying To Get With Tiger Woods’ Wife

Yeah its from the National Enquirer but they were the ones to break the Clinton and John Edwards scandals as well as the first Tiger scandal. Here’s what they are writing.

Tiger Woods has been betrayed by his best pal Michael Jordan – and will likely be furious when he finds out what’s been going on behind his back!

Sources tell The ENQUIRER that the basketball great has always respected and cared for Tiger’s wife Elin Nordegren, and it’s killing him to see her in so much pain.

Accordingly, Elin’s pals are pushing her to have Michael tell her everything he knows about Tiger’s cheating.

The King of Swing’s picture-perfect family life has imploded since The ENQUIRER ripped the lid off his affair with New York party girl Rachel Uchitel, unleashing a tidal wave of other Tiger mistresses stepping forward.

While Jordan’s reps deny the story, an insider divulged, “Right after Tiger crashed his car, Michael reached out to Elin, offering her a shoulder to cry on.”