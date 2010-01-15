UPDATE: Mystikal Released From Prison

Mystikal, the New Orleans MC who hit big in the late 90s and early 2000’s with singles like “Danger” and “Shake It Fast,” has returned home from prison.

Mystikal called into New Orleans radio station Q93 FM sounding like a man excited to be home again.

Born Michael Lawrence Tyler, Mystikal was sentenced on January 16th, 2004 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and his bodyguards. Two years later, he was convicted on two federal misdemeanor charges of failing to file tax returns in 1998 and 1999. He was allowed to serve his year long federal sentence on those charges concurrently with the six-year state sentence.