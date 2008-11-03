CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

7th Graders Say You Can Vote However You Like!

Leave a comment

The days of just rapping on your block have been done and over with, just like McCain and Bush’s reign over the minds of folks in America. After Barack Obama’s 30-minute special last night, the world is indeed changing. Nothing can be more evident than this video of some well-thought out 7th graders rapping to T.I.’s “Whatever You Like.”

With the right to vote these kids put a twist on the King of the South’s current chart-topping single with a little political twist. Check it out below to see what’s up:

Barack Obama , Paper Trail , T.I , whatever you like

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close