Hudson Suspect Refused Polygraph Test

(CHICAGO) — The suspect who is a convicted felon and the main culprit in the slayings of actress-singer Jennifer Hudson’s mother, brother and nephew has told police that he is innocent and balked at the idea of taking a lie-detector test.

The 27-year-old stepfather of Hudson’s nephew and estranged husband of her sister, William Balfour, told detectives investigating the case that he had a good relationship with the Hudson family. The police official stated on Wednesday, October 29th, speaking on condition of anonymity that Balfour stopped cooperating and refused to take the test.

Balfour has been at the center of the investigation since the bodies of Hudson’s mother, 57-year-old Darnel Donerson, and brother, 29-year-old Jason Hudson, were found Friday inside their home on Chicago’s South Side. The body of Balfour’s stepson, 7-year-old Julian King, was discovered Monday in an SUV on the city’s West Side. All three victims were shot.

No charges had been brought upon Balfour as of Wednesday and investigators are still gathering evidence and following up on leads. The SUV with the boy’s body inside was parked on the West Side leaving Balfour as “the only suspect in the killings and there is nothing to link a second individual to them,” according to the official.

Michele Balfour, the suspect’s mother, said that Hudson’s mother kicked him out of the family home last winter. She denied that her son had anything to do with the killings.

Balfour was arrested with cocaine in his car in June, but authorities declined to return him to prison on a parole violation. He also served seven years for a 1999 attempted murder and vehicular hijacking conviction.

A warrant for Balfour’s arrest was issued on Saturday for violating terms of his parole by possessing a weapon and failing to attend anger management counseling and a substance abuse program, according to his parole history report.

Also On The Urban Daily: