Kelis Claims Nas In Contempt Of Court Over Child Support

Nas’ estranged wife Kelis is seeking to have the rapper held in contempt of court, because he hasn’t paid child support since December 1.

TMZ.com reports that Kelis’ lawyer Laura Wasser has filed court papers claiming the rapper has failed to pay $56,911.50 in child and spousal support.

In July of 2009, Nas was ordered to pay his 29-year-old former wife over $55,000 to cover the living expenses for Kelis and their newborn son, Knight Jones in addition to money for her prenatal expenses and medical bills.

Additionally, Nas was also ordered to pay $35,000 to Wasser, who has represented artists like Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie and others.

Nas and Kelis announced their pending divorce in April of 2009. She seeks the money based on the rapper’s reported $4 million dollar salary.

In October, it was revealed that the IRS filed a $2.5 million lien against Nas for income he earned in 2006 and 2007.