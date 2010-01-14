VIDEO: Kwame Talks About Biggie Diss On, “Unbelievable”

In his next installment of “Hip-Hop Confessions” Skillz interviews DJ Jazzy Jeff and Kwame.

The accomplished producers hold nothing back, including what Kwame was doing when he first heard that line:”your style is played out like Kwame and those f*cking polk-a-dots” from Biggie’s “Unbelievable.”

Biggie Apologized To Xscape The Night He Was Killed

UPDATE: Skillz Explains Chris Brown Line In ‘09 Rap-Up’

DJ Clark Kent, “Biggie Slapped This Dude’s Face Off!”

Skillz Presents: Hip Hop Confessions feat. Jazzy Jeff & Kwame from LowKey on Vimeo.

https://theurbandaily.cassiuslife.com/external/js/gallery/182281

Also On The Urban Daily: