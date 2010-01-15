H-Town + Jodeci + Pretty Ricky = Worst Song Ever

I’ve heard some really bad songs in my thirty years on this planet, and I thought that after R. Kelly’s “Trapped In The Closet,” which was so bad it actually turned out to be pretty good, that I’d heard the worst of it.

Apparently not.

A few months ago, I heard the H-Town & Jodeci collaboration “Knockin Your Heels” (no, seriously, that’s the title) and laughed heartily at its video. Ultimately, it wasn’t far removed from the type of music both of these has beens had been making during their heyday some 15 years ago when this pairing would’ve actually mattered. The song suffered from all of the 90s R&B cliches: hypersexed and extremely clumsy lyrics, and enough vocal histrionics that would make Patti Labelle want to keep her shoes on for a change.

The guys of H-Town and Jodeci must have thought that the song didn’t assault ones senses enough, so they added freakin’ Pretty Ricky to the remix.

The end result is about as sexy as the rape scene in The Accused.

If you didn’t catch the video, watch it below.

DISCLAIMER: The Urban Daily is not responsible for any sudden blindness that may occur as a result of viewing this clip. Proceed at your own risk.