Samuel L. Jackson Plays Sho'Nuff In "The Last Dragon"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Samuel L. Jackson is on-hand to star as another bad guy again, but it’ll be in Columbia Pictures’ remake of the 1985 cult classic The Last Dragon.

The actor will play Sho’nuff – The Shogun of Harlem – a role originally played by the late Julius Carry. The role will find Jackson asking those familiar ego-driven questions like, “Am I the baddest mofo lowdown around this town?”

Screenwriting and production duties fall to Dallas Jackson. Jackson heads up the urban family label DJ Classicz and will share credit with RZA.

The new version of the film will follow along the lines of the original, with Bruce Leroy on his quest to achieve the highest level of martial arts accomplishment.

The 1985 original will be repackaged and shipped out to theaters next year when Motown celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kerry Gordy as he continues his father’s legacy, and we’re confident that he along with John and Dallas are the perfect team to develop the project,” Columbia Pictures’ president, Doug Belgrad offered. “They will capture everything that people love about the original while also bringing a fresh edge to the remake.”

The film didn’t do too well during its initial run in theaters, but grossed $26 million.

