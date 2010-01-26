Old School Vs. The New School: Who Are The Better Panty Droppers?

In light of Valentine’s Day and the lack of respect from older people for the youth’s music -a major discussion has risen throughout the office. We all know where R&B was created and how far it has come. We all know who started it and who’s currently maintaining it. What we do not know is who are the better panty droppers? We have conducted an R&B draft from old-heads “The Pioneers Of Love”(old School) and ” The Re-Inventors Of Sex” (new school).We placed the two teams in a head to head battle against each other. Yes, the new school owes homage to the old school, but does that necessarily mean that the music back in the day was that much greater than the music of today? We simply want to know who are the better panty droppers? I (age 21) cast no judgement-I love them both.

Representing for “The Pioneers Of Love”-Marvin Gaye, Barry White, Al Green, Teddy Pendergrass, Luther Vandross VS. t

Here we have a collection of each one of the artists best song:

Al Green-Let’s Stay Together

Marvin Gaye- Sexual Healing

Barry White- Practice What You Preach

Teddy P- Turn Off The Lights

Luther Vandross- Always And Forever

Usher- Nice And Slow

R.Kelly- Seems like You’re Ready

Trey Songz- Scratchin’ Me Up

Ginuwine – So Anxious

Joe- All The Things Your Man Won’t Do

Also On The Urban Daily: