VIDEO: Hip-Hop Journalist Pulls Child From Rubble In Haiti

Former Music Editor for The Source Magazine and Vibe Erik Parker was in Haiti interviewing one of the local politicians when the earthquake struck. He captured this video taken moments after the quake with his cellphone and managed to upload it to Youtube today.

According to his Twitter feed he’s made his way to the airport and waiting for a flight back to the United States. I’m pretty sure he’ll have quite a story to tell on his site, TheParkerReport.com, when he gets back.

Also On The Urban Daily: