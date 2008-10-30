Ice Cube To Produce NBC Cop Comedy Show

After conquering the world of rap, film and being an all-around entrepreneur – Ice Cube is looking to crack into the TV business with an hour-long buddy cop comedy for NBC.

The former NWA frontman is set to write and executive produce the series and Universal Media Studios is behind the untitled project in a collaborative effort with Cube’s Cube Vision company.

The studio’s chairman, Ben Silverman, had been aggressively pursuing Cube to create an action-comedy for the Peacock network.

“As we continue to expand our roster of diverse talent both on-camera and behind the camera, a guy like Ice Cube, who’s multitalented, is someone we really wanted to be in business with,” Silverman said. “He’s had an amazing career, to have gone from NWA to this.”

Although Cube is not attached to star in the project, NBC execs are keeping their finger crossed in hopes that the hip-hop star/actor/writer will make some appearances. This is not the multifaceted star’s first foray into television, Cube also executive produced Showtime’s television version of Barbershop, as well as FX’s Black, White and MTV’s animated version of Friday – in which Cube also provided a voice on the show.

