Gil Scott-Heron Remixes Jay-Z Video

With its scate-boarding zombies and bleeding skulls Gil Scott-Heron’s video for “Me And The Devil” makes Jay-Z’s “On To The Next” look like a Pixar production. (What is the significance of 8:15 to a Jehovah’s Witness anyway? That’s a 140 degree angle…60 degrees Celcius…carry the 5…never mind…I’ll leave that to Casey) However, things get really interesting at 3:53 when Gil does what we know him for best.

“Standing in the ruins of another black man’s life/flying through the valley separating day and night/I am death…”

Director Of Jay-Z Video Denies Illuminati & Freemasonry Rumors

Jay-Z: “I Don’t Believe In Christians or Muslims”

Is Jay-Z Down With The Devil?

Also On The Urban Daily: