Stalk Your Favorite Artists With New iPhone App

Hip Hop in real-time is now available to iPhone us- ers at the iTunes Store. WorldLive Mobile, Inc. has announced the release of the first in a series of iPhone apps – WorldLive Hip Hop. Released just three weeks ago, WorldLive Hip Hop is already in use in over 45 countries. The free app brings together the latest updates from, and news about, nearly 100 major Hip Hop artists. It packs artist- specific tweets, reviews and headlines all right on an iPhone or iPod Touch.

Even non- Twitter users can use WorldLive Hip Hop to get their favorite artists’ tweets. Built-in Internet radio pipes a stream of Hip Hop music directly into the app. Users can share tweets and great music suggestions with their friends via Twitter, Facebook and email.

There is also one click access to see and buy artists’ music right in the iTunes Store. In addition, the app will offer special WorldLive deals and coupons including location-based offers using the built-in capabilities of the iPhone. Artists can use the app to directly promote an upcoming album release, specific concert date or tour, or otheractivities such as TV appearances or charity work.

WorldLive Mobile Chairman Ed Young, who was a co-founder of The Source magazine, said, “WorldLive Hip Hop puts all of Hip Hop in your pocket. We’re delivering the real-time web to music fans everywhere so they can keep up with what their favorite artists are saying and doing all in one app. Our app gives artists a direct connection with both their most loyal, and indeed all Hip Hop, fans using the WorldLive platform. Plus we are in talks with major brands to bring exciting location and interest-based deals to

WorldLive users in the very near future.”

WorldLive Hip Hop is available as a free download in the iTunes App Store at:

http://itunes.com/apps/worldlivehiphop