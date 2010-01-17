VIDEO: 9th Wonder Teaches Course At Duke University

Award winning producer 9th Wonder has recently begun teaching a course at Duke University.The course, called “Sampling Soul,” is not the first time the producer, who has worked with Mary J Blige and Jay-Z, has worn the hat of a professor. He previously taught a Hip-Hop history course at North Carolina Central University along with Christopher “Play” Martin formerly of Kid-N-Play.

9th Wonder spoke with Maurice Garland about the course as well as his upcoming collaboration with Mississippi rapper David Banner.