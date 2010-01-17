Chicago Bears’ Gaines Adams Dead At Age 26

Bears’ defensive end Gaines Adams died on the morning of January 17th after he was taken to the emergency room at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, S.C., according to Greenwood County Coroner James T. Coursey. He was 26.

It remains unclear how or why Adams, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2007 draft out of Clemson, died. An autopsy is expected.

UPDATE: BNO News has confirmed that the cause of death was from cardiac arrest.

The Bears’ traded a second-round draft pick in the 2010 draft to the Buccaneers for Adams in October. He was expected to play a big role for the Bears next season.

Coursey said Adams appeared to be in perfect health. The Greenwood Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

— From The Chicago Sun Times

