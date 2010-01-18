VIDEO: Jay Electronica, Diddy, Mos Def “Exhibit C” Live

Worlds collided, in a good way, last night in New York City at Mos Def’s show at Highline Ballroom when Mos was joined on stage by Diddy and Jay Electronica.The Mighty Mos brought Jay on stage to perform his single “Exhibit C” which has had the internet losing its collective minds in the last couple of months. Before starting the song Jay called out for Diddy, who he namechecks on the record.

Diddy has been a longtime supporter of Jay Electronica, who is known for being the complete antithesis of Diddy. Rumors circulated for awhile that Jay was even going to sign to Bad Boy Records.

Audio: Reflection Eternal “Just Begun” feat. Jay Electronica, J. Cole, and Mos Def

VIDEO: Jay Electronica, “I Am My Girlfriend”

THE LEAK: Mos Def & Jay Electronica, “Holiday”

Check out NYC photographer Mel D. Cole’s pics from the show at www.VillageSlum.com.