THE LEAK: Drake, Von Pea, Phonte “My New”

Back before Drake was hanging with Lil’ Wayne, and after he was rollin’ around Canadian television in a wheelchair, Drake was an aspiring underground MC.Peep this recently leaked song from a few years ago where Drake rhymes with the first guy whose flow he “borrowed,” aka Phonte from Little Brother, and Von Pea from Tanya Morgan. This track was produced by Nottz.

Shout out to FWMJ at RappersIKnow for the hookup!

