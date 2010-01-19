VIDEO: Trey Songz Mom Is Same Age As Toni Braxton

R&B singer Trey Songz spoke to gossip-hound Wendy Williams about kissing Toni Braxton at last year’s Soul Train Awards and who he’ll be taking with him to the Grammys. We guarantee he won’t be kissing his date like Toni.

