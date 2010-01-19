CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

VIDEO: Trey Songz Mom Is Same Age As Toni Braxton

Leave a comment

R&B singer Trey Songz spoke to gossip-hound Wendy Williams about kissing Toni Braxton at last year’s Soul Train Awards and who he’ll be taking with him to the Grammys.  We guarantee he won’t be kissing his date like Toni.

THE LEAK: Mariah Carey F/ Trey Songz, “Inseparable” (Remix)

NEW VIDEO: Trey Songz F/ Fabolous “Say Ahh”

VIDEO: R.Kelly On Trey Songz Diss, “Elephants Don’t Swat Flies”

MILF , Toni Braxton , Trey Songz , Wendy Williams

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close