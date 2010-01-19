VIDEO: Usher Lets Teens Direct His “More” Music Video

Usher is letting teens call the shots on his latest music video.

From Rap-Up.com

The R&B superstar has teamed up with got noise? from Body by Milk to give 20 lucky teenagers the chance to direct a video for “More” from his new album Raymond vs. Raymond.

The clips were shot last month in Los Angeles and the aspiring directors coordinated all aspects of production from concept to creation. Watch both videos below and vote for your favorite here.

