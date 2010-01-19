The Boondocks Season 3: Uncle Ruckus Takes A Brick To Obama’s Head

While perusing the Twitternets, I came across what is allegedly a promo image from season 3 of The Boondocks and I’m officially putting the season premiere date, March 28th, on my calendar.

Everyone’s favorite “re-vitiligo” patient (it’s the opposite of what Michael Jackson had), Uncle Ruckus apparently goes to battle with President Obama.

“The Boondocks” Season 3 Coming In 2010

Yup… They went there.

And I will be watching.

LOST IN TRANSLATION: Is Dr. King’s Dream A Beautiful Nightmare?