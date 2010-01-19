U2 Confirms Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz Collabo For Haiti

U2’s famed guitarist The Edge has confirmed that the group will collaborate with rapper Jay-Z on an upcoming song for charity.

According to The Edge, super producer Swizz Beatz reached out to U2 front man Bono with the idea of creating a benefit song for Haiti, which was rocked by a 7.0 earthquake last Tuesday (January 12).

Heroes Star Shares Joy And Horror Of Trip To Haiti

“Last night we wrote a song,” The Edge revealed. “Bono got a call from a producer, Swizz. He and Jay-Z wanted to do something for Haiti. So, Bono came up with the phrase on the phone, and last night we were here. We wrote a song, finished, recorded and send back to them. So, that might be the next thing you hear from us!”

VIDEO: Hip-Hop Journalist Pulls Child From Rubble In Haiti

Swizz Beatz also confirmed that the three chart topping artists were in the recording studio working on a track via his Twitter page.